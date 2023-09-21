Chaos erupted at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters as protesters demanded the release of their colleagues who had been detained.
#OccupyJulorbiHouse Demo: Police assaulted me, other protestors - Bridget Otoo shares
During the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, Metro TV broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, reported that she and other protestors were subjected to assault by the police.
Bridget Otoo stated that the police tore her dress, physically assaulted her and other participants, and also confiscated her phone because she had filmed the police's brutality towards the protesters.
The protesters have been advocating for various reforms, including a reduction in the cost of living, an end to corruption, and improved governance.
Meanwhile, legal proceedings are scheduled for Friday, and lawyers representing the protesters have expressed their intention to seek bail for their clients.
