#OccupyJulorbiHouse Demo: Police assaulted me, other protestors - Bridget Otoo shares

Reymond Awusei Johnson

During the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, Metro TV broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, reported that she and other protestors were subjected to assault by the police.

Chaos erupted at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters as protesters demanded the release of their colleagues who had been detained.

The protesters have been advocating for various reforms, including a reduction in the cost of living, an end to corruption, and improved governance.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings are scheduled for Friday, and lawyers representing the protesters have expressed their intention to seek bail for their clients.

