One arrested at NPP delegates conference for impeding the election process

"The Police have arrested one person for impeding the election process at the ongoing NPP National Delegates Conference in Accra," the statement said.

Over 6,000 delegates of the ruling New New Patriotic Party (NPP) emerged at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect new national executives for the party.

There was a major upset at the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) national executive elections, as lawyer Justine Kodua Frimpong unseated incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu by 313 votes.

Kodua polled 2,837 votes against John Boadu's 2,524 votes, to register a victory, while five-time lucky, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, left his challengers far behind with a massive 4,014 votes. His closest challenger, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, registered 1,010 votes, with Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah, highly tipped to impress, in a distant third with 294 votes.