Oppong Nkrumah was selected as one of 115 leaders who the forum describes as World’s Most Promising Leaders under the age of 40 selected from over 2000 nominations from around the world.

The forum also selected the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, Vice-President of Ecuador Otto Sonnenholzner, Chief Economist Allianz Germany Ludovic Subran and Meagan Rapinoe who is the Senior Captain of the US Women’s National Team.

According to the World Economic Forum, the selected finalists were chosen after a “rigorous process and are expected to continue driving innovation for positive change across civil society, arts, culture, government, and business”.

The selection was announced on Wednesday 11th March 2020 from WEF Head Quarters in Davos.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah Minister of Information

Over the next five (5) years, the selected leaders are expected to use their skills and competencies as exceptional people to build the vision, courage, and influence to drive positive change in the world. Their work across various sectors is expected to improve the quality of lives and enhance livelihoods.

Aligned with the World Economic Forum’s mission, the leaders seek to spur public-private cooperation amongst these unique actors to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest.

“You will be an active member of the forum of Young Global Leaders which will enable you to participate in a five-year leadership programme comprised of personalized learning opportunities and curated events that suit your interests and objectives for impact” notice to the young leaders said.