Oppong Nkrumah urges media owners to prioritize adequate compensation for Journalists

Journalism serves as the cornerstone of a well-informed and vibrant democracy. Journalists play a crucial role in disseminating information, fostering public discourse, and holding those in power accountable hence in the age of rapid digital transformation, the demands on journalists have increased, making it essential to recognize their contributions and ensure their financial well-being.

Minister Oppong Nkrumah at the second Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) dinner night in Accra on Thursday openly addressed the issue of journalist compensation, urging media owners to prioritize fair wages for their editorial staff. He argues that adequately compensating journalists is not only a matter of ethical business practices but is also vital for maintaining a high standard of journalism that serves the public interest.

“If you look at the world press freedom index that was released in the year 2023, the single item that dragged Ghana down the most if you read the report in detail is the welfare and the economic conditions of journalists in Ghana.

“You and I who work in this industry know that there are many of our brothers and sisters who at

the end of the month don’t get a salary. Many don’t even get their statutory payment made on their behalf by their employers.”

“There are many who don’t have the necessary pension deductions made and saved in a pension fund for them for the day when they are no longer in active service. These are issues that we as journalists when you talk about your employers won’t be happy with you, these are issues that we must pay attention to.