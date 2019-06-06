Osagie Alonge, Editor-In-Chief of Pulse Africa has decided to leave Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP) by mid-June, 2019, to join Opera’s ORide as the Director of Growth. Alonge will continue to be an active part of the Ringier family.

Tim Kollmann, Chief Executive Officer, RADP says, “Osagie played a crucial role in developing the Pulse brand to what it is today across our African operations and we are happy that he will still be working closely with the company as a fixed monthly contributor and moderator for RADP’s "MyAfrica" podcast and also continue to act as an ambassador of RADP’’.

Alonge joined RADP in 2014 as the Editor-in-chief of Pulse Nigeria where he worked closely with the editorial team to improve the quality of content produced by the platform. In 2018, Alonge was made the Head of Editorial and Editor-in-Chief and along with the other content directors led the Quality Initiative project in the RADP active markets. The Quality Content Initiative has ensured that Pulse produces true, insightful, entertaining, innovative content, on time.

“I have always chosen opportunities, especially with my career, that will help propel myself to positions that will further my ambition while supporting the development of youth culture and empowering people and businesses. RADP helped me achieve this and I’m grateful. I look forward to the challenges that come with the new position and the opportunities it avails me to learn and work towards attaining the company’s goals, whilst making life easier for Nigerians,” says Osagie Alonge.

To ensure Pulse continues to provide relevant, entertaining, and relatable content for its audience in their various markets, Pulse has announced three Editors-In-Chief in its three biggest African markets.

The three E-I-C are Kwame Boakye for Pulse Ghana, Martin Wachira for Pulse Live Kenya, and Ben Bassey for Pulse Nigeria.

Pulse will still continue to be at the forefront of creating relevant, informative and interesting content for its ever-growing audience worldwide.

Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP)

RADP is Africa's leading integrated media group, combining the leading proprietary and partner media assets with cutting-edge data insights and marketing as well as digital solutions to serve users and advertisers optimally with news, entertainment, video, social engagement and immersive, 360 degree digital, creative and marketing experiences. Pan-African brands and licenses in the group include Pulse, Business Insider, Men's Health/Health and The New York Times. Additionally, a dedicated creative department with Ringier Digital Marketing (RDM - Digital), Play Studio (Content) and RDM Academy (Training) complete the support for clients to reach 100s of millions of users with marketing and creative services. (pulse.ng, pulse.com.gh, pulselive.co.ke, pulselive.co.tz, pulselive.ug, RDMAfrica.com, RDMAfrica.com/fr)

Links:

Nigeria - Pulse.ng & Pulse.ng/bi

Ghana - Pulse.com.gh & Pulse.com.gh/bi

Kenya - Pulselive.co.ke & Pulselive.co.ke/bi

To stay informed always, follow Pulse on all social media platforms (@PulseNigeria247, @PulseGhana, @PulseLiveKenya & @PulseLiveUganda on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).

For additional information other details, please contact Yetunde Shehu, Director of Marketing for Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP) via yetunde.oyeleke@ringier.ng