The OSP has initiated a manhunt for three males suspected of engaging in corrupt practices related to the electoral process.
OSP releases lists of persons wanted for alleged vote-buying
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has taken action by releasing a list of individuals wanted for their alleged involvement in vote-buying during the recently concluded New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in orphan constituencies across the country.
There were several eruptions at various poll centers over alleged vote buying by some foreign candidates causing mayhem during the electoral process in some constituencies.
In a social media post, the OSP stated, "The following persons are wanted by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offenses in respect of public elections – especially vote buying."
The move by the OSP reflects a commitment to investigating and addressing allegations of corruption in the electoral process, underlining the importance of fair and transparent democratic practices.
