Ouattara commends Akufo-Addo's leadership amid global challenges

He conveyed these sentiments during a ceremony commemorating Ghana's 67th Independence Day in Koforidua, Eastern Region under the theme "Our Democracy Our Pride," which took place at the recently inaugurated Koforidua Youth Resource Center, boasting a seating capacity of 5,000.

President Ouattara's commendation of President Akufo-Addo's leadership serves as a reflection of the strong diplomatic ties between Ivory Coast and Ghana. The recognition underscores the effectiveness of Akufo-Addo's governance in the eyes of his West African counterpart.

Acknowledging Ghana's resilience under Akufo-Addo's guidance, President Ouattara praised the nation's progress in various sectors despite the challenges posed by the intricate global landscape.

“What a beautiful celebration, bravo to all the Ghanaian people. On this special occasion, congratulations from the people of Cote D’Ivoire who are your brothers and sisters. It’s a great pleasure for me to be here today with you and the great people of Ghana. To experience once more the legendary hospitality of Ghana.

“Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire are bound not only by geography but also by history, friendship, and culture. It’s a great joy for me to be sent here by my dear friend Nana President Akufo-Addo to celebrate Ghana and the citizens of this beautiful country. Whose, since 1957 has shown the way to independence, dignity, and pride. Congratulations on the period, it was indeed beautiful and outstanding.”

“I would like to use this opportunity to commend you for your leadership and many achievements in Ghana despite the adverse challenges at the global level, with COVID-19, Ukraine-Russia war, obviously Gaza-Palestina,” he said.

He further praised President Akufo-Addo for his outstanding performance while serving as the President of the ECOWAS.

“I would like to commend you for your commitment towards regional integration shown during your tenure as President of ECOWAS. I must say you did an exceptional, outstanding job. And as the other heads of state know I wanted you to continue for many years.”

