According to the Regional Director of the GHS, the said school is in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

He also opined that the case count in the school consisted of students and teachers.

According to a Starr News report, the infected students and teachers have been quarantined in a hotel at Akosombo for management of their cases.

Even though Dr Winfred Ofosu confirmed the situation, he did not disclose the name of the school adding that the Regional Health Directorate was yet to be furnished with a detailed report from the Asuogyaman District Health Directorate.

But Pulse Ghana sources say it's a very popular school in the region.

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has now hit 433, according to the latest figures by the Ghana Health Service.

Available data indicates that the Eastern Region has so far recorded 322 confirmed cases, 152 active cases, and 9 deaths between January 1 and February 2, 2021.

A total of 777 new COVID-19 cases have also been recorded, shooting up the active cases to 5,786.

497 persons have also recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 62,340.

Currently, Ghana has 126 and 46 persons in severe and critical conditions respectively. A total of 788,526 tests have been conducted since the outbreak.