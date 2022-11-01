RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Over 400 stranded Ghanaians repatriated from UAE

Emmanuel Tornyi

A repatriation flight to Ghana left Dubai carrying hundreds of ex-pats home.

Ghanaians repatriated
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said over 450 Ghanaians stranded in the United Arab Emirates in August have been repatriated.

In a statement, the Ministry said the stranded persons "were misled by unscrupulous agents who promised non-existent jobs in Dubai and other parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)."

The government said 80 victims were flown back into Ghana with the support of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity establishment in Dubai and other benevolent individuals.

Stranded Ghanaians repatriated
"Additionally, 20 Ghanaians were evacuated with the support of an individual and friend of the Government of Ghana, Mr. Abdul Rarsak-Daheer in September 2022, on board Egypt Air," it added.

It said the ban on direct-to-home recruitment of Ghanaian labour migrants to homes in the Gulf states remains in force until further notice.

"The ban, however, does not affect the lawful recruitment of skilled workers (non-domestic house helps) to the Gulf States.

"The Ministry advises traveling Ghanaians to desist from embarking on journeys via illegal routes to various parts of the world since this almost always has an unfortunate outcome," the statement noted.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement
