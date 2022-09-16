Over 5 million jobs have been created since 2017 – Employment Minister Baffour-Awuah

“An analysis of data assembled by the ministry from the inputs of various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as the government’s flagship programs, indicates that an estimated 5,306,899 jobs were created by the government between 2017 and 2021”, he stated.

The sector minister said the government will continue to do more to sustain such employment opportunities.

“That is jobs that guarantee adequate income security, social security, provide adequate social protection, protect and promote the rights of workers, encourage unionization and promote social dialogue”.

“If for nothing at all, we should strive to secure the welfare and wellbeing of vulnerable workers in pursuit of the green agenda. Otherwise, the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development may not be attainable”, the Minister assured.

The Ghana Job Fair 2022, Green Edition, opened in Sunyani, Bono Region, on the theme: “Connecting talents and opportunities.”