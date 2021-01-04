This represents 30.75% of the total number who sat for the exam.

According to the National Teaching Council, 27,455 candidates sat for the exams.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 4, 2021, 19.013 candidates representing 69.3% passed the exams with the remaining results withheld pending investigation.

The council has called on all candidates to check their results from the NTC online portal at exam.ntc.gov.gh by using either their pins given during registration or their examination index numbers using their phone numbers.

Candidates were also advised to print their provisional certificates after checking their phone numbers.

The NTLE was introduced by the government in 2019 backed by the Education Act of 2008, Act 778, with the first-ever teacher licensure exams taking place in September 2018.

The first licensure exams took place in September 2018 and over 28,000 newly-trained teachers.

The introduction of teacher license and continuous professional development were key policies being pursued by the government through the NTC, which was aimed at improving the professional standing and status of teachers in the country.