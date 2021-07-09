Over GHC1 billion spent on fertiliser import for planting for food & jobs - Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Dr Afriyie Akoto made the disclosure while addressing farmers, inputs dealers, regional agriculture directors, district agricultural directors at Ahinsan in the Ashanti Region last Thursday as part of his regional tour.

It was in reaction to calls by especially the farmers to the government to reduce the price of fertilisers.

He said the government in its quest to make farmers richer has subsidised fertilisers in particular, by 40% stating "... this means the farmer has extra money for savings".

At the Amanfrom Prison, the Commandant, ADP Francis M. Yelpuo, said the prison has a total of 40 acres of oil palm plantation which gives a year round harvest.

He said the facility has a 45 sow piggery with a current total of 373 pigs, offering a comprehensive practical training to inmates and officers.

He also said the prison could boast of 73 sheep and 59 rabbits in addition to a 2-acre vegetable farm.

He continued that the prison can also boast of a 40-acre of maize and 10-acre swamp land, the multiplication of taro suckers for the ministry of food and agriculture (MoFA) for onward distribution to farmers.

The commandant appealed to the minister for a 3000L poly tank and nipple drinkers to improve the health of the animals.

But Dr Afriyie Akoto entreated the command to concentrate on projects they can commercialise to resource others.

"I can't promise you free tractors but I can offer you one with a 40 % reduction and that's what we can do," he added.

Later the minister called on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.

At the Manhyia Palace, Otumfou Osei Tutu II acknowledged the efforts of government in raising the level of agriculture in the country, particularly in the Ashanti Region.