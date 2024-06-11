Owusu Bempah drags Okudzeto Ablakwa to CHRAJ over alleged constitutional violation

According to details of the petition, dated Friday, 7 June 2024, and made available to GhanaWeb, Ernest Owusu-Bempah alleges that the North Tongu MP is the “director, sole shareholder, and beneficial owner of Volta Klenam Farms and Industries LTD, incorporated on 2 September 2021.”

If proven to be the owner of the company, Ablakwa would be occupying a position of profit or emolument, in violation of Article 98(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

The NPP deputy communications director further indicated in his petition that Okudzeto Ablakwa's refusal to seek permission from the Speaker of Parliament to engage in his business is a “deliberate attempt to evade scrutiny and accountability.”

Below are the full details of the petition by Owusu-Bempah:

7th June 2024

The Commissioner

Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)

High Street

Accra

Dear Sir,

PETITION: HON. SAMUEL OKUDZETO ABLAKWA’S DECEPTION AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PUBLIC OFFICERS

At a time when our country is striving for economic growth, good governance, and transparency, it is highly unconscionable that a high-ranking public official, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP for North Tongu Constituency), blatantly flouts the very laws and principles that he has sworn to uphold. His actions are a disgrace to the office he occupies and an affront to the people of Ghana who expect integrity and accountability from their leaders.

As a concerned citizen, I am compelled to bring to light the grievous abuses of office, blatant breaches of constitutional provisions, and the deliberate deception by Hon. Ablakwa. My investigations have uncovered a shocking pattern of misconduct, non-compliance with our nation’s laws, and deceptive practices aimed at evading scrutiny and accountability.

Facts Uncovered:

Conflict of Interest and Breach of Constitutional Provisions: Hon. Ablakwa is the director, sole shareholder, and beneficial owner of Volta Klenam Farms and Industries LTD, incorporated on 2 September 2021. As a Member of Parliament, he is mandated to comply with Article 98(2) of the Constitution of Ghana, which forbids MPs from holding any other office of profit or emolument, whether public or private, directly or indirectly, without the permission of the Speaker of Parliament upon recommendation of a committee of Parliament. Despite this clear mandate, Hon. Ablakwa has neglected, failed, and refused to comply with this provision. As of 4 June 2024, it is evident that Hon. Ablakwa has not applied to the committee nor received a certificate from the Speaker as required by the Constitution. Deceptive Practices and Misconduct: It is evident that Hon. Ablakwa has been deceptive about his compliance with the law. His failure to disclose his business interests and seek the necessary permissions highlights a deliberate attempt to evade scrutiny and accountability. This is a grave abuse of his position and an insult to the integrity of our legislative processes.

Through this petition, I demand that CHRAJ makes a determination that Hon. Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa:

Occupies a position of profit or emolument in violation of Article 98(2) of the Constitution of Ghana; Has engaged in deceptive practices by failing to disclose his business interests and seek the necessary permissions.

Humbly Submitted,

Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu