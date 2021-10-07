According to him, "I have given IGP two weeks to arrest Captain Smart because there is a bench warrant for him. He stole Kwaku Oteng's car and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest but it has not been done."

He said if the IGP fails to arrest the radio personality, the members of the #FixingTheCountry Movement will arrest him.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi radio, he said "We (#FixingTheCountry Movement) are giving him [Dampare] two weeks to arrest Captain Smart else we will do it ourselves. If we do it, no one should blame the president. If Reverend Owusu Bempah could be detained by the IGP and no one would complain then Captain Smart is not above the law."