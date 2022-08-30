Oyerepa FM back on air after apology to the Kumasi Traditional Council

The station was ordered to close down last week for allowing the leader of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ to use its airwaves to condemn the chiefs in the Ashanti Region over illegal mining.

The council’s acting president, Baffour Amankwatia VI, the Bantamahene, said they pardoned the station because the management has shown remorse.

The former chairman of the National Peace Council Rt Rev Emmanuel Asante, who led the Oyerepa FM delegation to ask for clemency said other radio stations should take a cue from their situation.

“Don’t just allow people to come in and say whatever they want to say,” Rt Rev Asante said. “As moderators, ensure that people do not implicate you in terms of what they say in your station.”

Pulse Ghana

Odike incurred the wrath of the Kumasi Traditional Council following comments he made against chiefs, questioning their role in the fight against illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region.

He was also accused of threatening to incite the youth to rise against chiefs if they fail to play their roles in curbing the illegal mining menace.

His comments were, however, described as distasteful and disrespectful by members of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Some chiefs of the Kumasi Traditional Council on Friday performed rituals and slaughtered a ram to ostensibly banish Odike from Manhyia.