In a video message to Ghanaians from the recovery garden at the Ga East Infectious Disease Centre “where I am undergoing treatment for COVID-19”, the Archbishop said: “I just thought sending this message out to those of you who are my loved ones, at least, will let you know I’ve survived it for five days and, therefore, I encourage anybody who is afflicted, not to be afraid because, yes COVID is real but healing is equally real if we’ll do the best”.

“My advice is what I call the three Ps: prayer, protocols and prayer. And you can add two more to it: protocols and prayer. So, it becomes five. Let us continue praying, thanking God for the doctors, nurses, the frontline workers and the great good job they are doing”, observing: “They are really stretched out and stressed out”.

“They need our prayerful support, love and concern for themselves and for anything God can help them to do”, he urged.

Secondly, he said: “Let us continue to pray for those who are patients, like myself, a privileged one; may God take our impatience even as prayer and bring us healing. But I must say with a lot of patience, we’ll do well and we shall overcome whatever the sickness is about”.

The Catholic cleric also said: “I’d like us to pray for all Ghanaian citizens and to plead with them; COVID is real. They should observe the health protocols as religiously as possible. We should not take things for granted. God helps those who help themselves”.

Nine more recent fatalities have taken Ghana’s COVID death toll to 449.

Some 791 new cases have also been confirmed, taking the active caseload to 6,095.

So far, a total of 70,046 cases have been detected since March 2020.

Out of that number, 63,502 have recovered.