The report by the Committee on Selection apportioned equal slots to both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Both parties have 13 representatives on the Appointments Committee despite initially disagreeing on the composition.
However, after a series of arguments and counter arguments, the House unanimously adopted the 13:13 ratio composition.
See the list of Members of the Appointments Committee below:
1. First Deputy Speaker (Joe Osei-Owusu)
2. Alexander Afenyo-Markin
3. John Ntim Fordjour
4. Frank Annoh-Dompreh
5. Patrick Yaw Boamah
6. Dr. Mathew O. Prempeh
7. Henry Quartey
8. Bryan Acheampong
9. Ursula G. Owusu-Ekuful
10. Patricia Appiagyei
11. Osei Bonsu Amoah
12. Alhassan Tampoli Sulemana
13. John Ampoyuah Kumah
14. Haruna Iddrisu
15. M. Mubarak-Muntaka
16. Manama Ayariga
17. Sampson Ahi Member
18. Eric Opoku
19. Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare
20. James Agalga
21. Edwin N. L. Vanderpuye
22. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
23. Alhassan Suhuyini
24. Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu
25. Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahim
26. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui