The report by the Committee on Selection apportioned equal slots to both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Both parties have 13 representatives on the Appointments Committee despite initially disagreeing on the composition.

However, after a series of arguments and counter arguments, the House unanimously adopted the 13:13 ratio composition.

See the list of Members of the Appointments Committee below:

1. First Deputy Speaker (Joe Osei-Owusu)

2. Alexander Afenyo-Markin

3. John Ntim Fordjour

4. Frank Annoh-Dompreh

5. Patrick Yaw Boamah

6. Dr. Mathew O. Prempeh

7. Henry Quartey

8. Bryan Acheampong

9. Ursula G. Owusu-Ekuful

10. Patricia Appiagyei

11. Osei Bonsu Amoah

12. Alhassan Tampoli Sulemana

13. John Ampoyuah Kumah

14. Haruna Iddrisu

15. M. Mubarak-Muntaka

16. Manama Ayariga

17. Sampson Ahi Member

18. Eric Opoku

19. Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare

20. James Agalga

21. Edwin N. L. Vanderpuye

22. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

23. Alhassan Suhuyini

24. Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu

25. Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahim

26. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui