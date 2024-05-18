Parliament approves new Ministers

Before the approval, the Minority in Parliament staged a walkout from the August House, expressing their disapproval of the Ministers and Deputy Ministers-designate nominated by President Akufo-Addo. They argue that the current economic and power crises are the result of government mismanagement, emphasizing the need for decisive action rather than new ministerial appointments.

Speaking prior to the adoption of the Appointments Committee report, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson stated that the caucus cannot support the approval of the nominees.

“Mr. Speaker, the Minority does not support the nominations of these ministers, because of what the country has gone through and continues to go through, including economic crisis, food insecurity, “dumsor”, and reckless borrowing.

“Businesses are struggling. While the government has asked Ghanaians to tighten their belts, the government has loosened its belts.

“Piling up ministers and deputies does not signal to the Ghanaians the president understands the seriousness of the mess created.”

See below list of Ministerial and deputy Ministerial nominees

Health Hon. Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye; Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ophelia Mensah Hayford; Information Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar, Gender; Children and Social Protection Dakoa Newman; Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah; Sanitation and Water Resources Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan; Tourism, Arts and Culture Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer, MP, Greater Accra Region Hon. Titus Glover, Oti Region Mr. Daniel Machator.

The deputy ministerial nominees are for Information Sylvester Tetteh, MP; Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Vincent Ekow Assafuah; Communications and Digitalisation Hon. Charles Acheampong; Health Adelaide Ntim, MP Alexander Akwasi Acquah; Works and Housing Hon. Dr. Prince Hamidu Armah;

