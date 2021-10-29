RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parliament ‘orders’ General Legal Council to admit failed 499 law students

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Parliament of Ghana has through, a resolution, ordered the General Legal Council to admit the four hundred and ninety-nine (499) students who were failed for admission into the Ghana School of Law.

Law students protest
The resolution is to compel the Ghana School of Law to admit the students as part of the 2021 entrance exams successful candidates.

This follows a motion moved by deputy minority whip Ahmed Ibrahim, fine tuned by first deputy speaker who was presiding Joseph Osei-Owusu, and repeated by Effutu MP and deputy majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

After putting the question for adoption of the resolution, first deputy speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu ordered the Attorney General Godfred Dame to ensure the resolution is carried through by the Ghana Law School.

499 students who were denied entrance into the Ghana Law School are in court challenging the decision arguing the marking scheme as advertised was changed after the exams.

Law students demonstrate
However, the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Abodakpi has adjourned the case in which some ‘failed’ LLB students have sued the General Legal Council and the Attorney General.

When the case titled “Daniel Sackey and 142 others vs the General Legal Council” was called, the Attorney General requested for a short adjournment to file certain processes.

