Parliament ‘orders’ General Legal Council to admit failed 499 law students

This follows a motion moved by deputy minority whip Ahmed Ibrahim, fine tuned by first deputy speaker who was presiding Joseph Osei-Owusu, and repeated by Effutu MP and deputy majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

After putting the question for adoption of the resolution, first deputy speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu ordered the Attorney General Godfred Dame to ensure the resolution is carried through by the Ghana Law School.

499 students who were denied entrance into the Ghana Law School are in court challenging the decision arguing the marking scheme as advertised was changed after the exams.

Pulse Ghana

However, the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Abodakpi has adjourned the case in which some ‘failed’ LLB students have sued the General Legal Council and the Attorney General.