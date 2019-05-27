The leaders of most of the churches at Kukuom, the capital of the Asunafo South District, partook in the prayers.

Dr. Bawumia performed the Zuhr prayers at the Kukuom mosque as part of the 2019 edition of the nationwide Ramadan tour.

The church leaders were led by Most Rev John Peprah, Head Pastor of the Methodist Church and Chairman of the Association of Churches in Kukuom.

Also present were pastors from the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Church of Pentecost.

The church leaders called for tolerance among the various religious faiths in Ghana in order to foster national development.

Most Rev John Peprah also urged Ghanaians to embrace persons of different faiths, adding that religious differences should not divided us.

“Our religious differences should not divide us. We all have our different beliefs. These differences should rather bring us together to develop and advance the nation,” he said.

“For us as leaders of the church, our prayer is that God, who chose to make you the leaders of this nation at this time, will help you to deliver on the assignment he has given you for this nation.”

On his part, the Vice President hailed the church leaders for their commitment to religious acceptance.

“Many people don’t realise that between Muslims and Christians there’s actually more that unites us than divides us. There is more that unites us, the two religions, than divides us,” Dr. Bawumia said.

The worship was preceded by a visit of the Vice President to the Paramount Chief of Goaso, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah I and the Paramount Chief of Kukuom, Osahene Kwaku Aterkyi II, at their palaces.