PDS particularly warned against news about the possible return of erratic power supply known in the local parlance as ‘dumsor.’

The call was made in a joint statement signed by Managing Director of ECG, Ign. Samuel Boakye-Appiah, and Chief Executive Officer of PDS, William Hutton-Mensah.

In the statement, they assured that any electricity supply challenge of significance would be brought to the attention of the general public and its attendant mitigating arrangements would also be properly spelt out.

Recently, it would be recalled that the Chamber of Independent Power Producers and Bulk Consumers [CIPDIB] hinted Ghanaian power consumers of a possible power outages in the next few days (within a 7-8 working days period), if the Power Distribution Services (PDS) failed to pay its huge financial debt to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

A statement issued and signed by the Chief Executive Officer of CIPDIB, Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, had urged the government through the Ministry of Energy to compel PDS to expressly pay all accumulated invoices to the IPPs within the seven days.

The statement further urged the government to not only make PDS pay its debts to the IPPs; but also be made to pay interest on all overdue invoices which the IPPs could have profitably utilized.

It also called on Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) to compel PDS to adhere to best business practices and respect the terms of the PPAs and ensure the nation derive the optimum benefit from the concession.

But in the statement dated July 12, 2019, managements of ECG and PDS said they were maintaining very good working relations with the IPPs during the transition period, noting that they are working through various challenges which are not uncommon in such transitional arrangements.

Credit: Daily Guide