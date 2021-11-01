The officer, Daniel Agbavor, was interdicted for an alleged misconduct in a demonstration by some constituents of Madina last week.
Photo: Police bodyguard of Madina MP interdicted
The Ghana Police Service has interdicted the personal bodyguard of the Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina.
In a statement, the police said Inspector Daniel Agbavor ‘recklessly’ drove into a crowd during the protest in Madina last Tuesday. The statement added the officer’s action endangered the lives of two officers, who filed a report after the incident.
Mr. Sosu is wanted by the police after he led a protest against bad roads in his constituency.
In the protest, some of the protestors blocked roads and burnt tyres and allegedly destroyed some property.
Read the police statement below
