Photo: Police bodyguard of Madina MP interdicted

Evans Annang

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted the personal bodyguard of the Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina.

Daniel Agbavor

The officer, Daniel Agbavor, was interdicted for an alleged misconduct in a demonstration by some constituents of Madina last week.

In a statement, the police said Inspector Daniel Agbavor ‘recklessly’ drove into a crowd during the protest in Madina last Tuesday. The statement added the officer’s action endangered the lives of two officers, who filed a report after the incident.

Mr. Sosu is wanted by the police after he led a protest against bad roads in his constituency.

In the protest, some of the protestors blocked roads and burnt tyres and allegedly destroyed some property.

Police statement on Madina MP bodyguard
