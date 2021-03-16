According to a report by the Ghana News Agency, most of the suspects were involved in a robbery case that happened at Agona Wassa.

The Tarkwa Municipal Police Commander Chief Superintendent Thomas Osei-Ababio who confirmed the arrest said the suspects were arrested based on intelligence they picked from the ground.

He explained that two suspects out of the 37 arrested have been identified as being part of the robbery.

According to Chief superintendent Thomas Osei Ababio, the incident happened on March 10, 2021, around 2 am at the Unicom fuel station at Agona Wassa.

The robbers tied the security man at the post before their operations where they bolted away with over Six Thousand Ghana Cedis.

Chief superintendent Osei Ababio said three fuel attendants who saw the robbery operation are assisting the police for investigation in order to arrest the others.