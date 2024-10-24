Police arrest man captured holding gun during NPP-NDC clashes after 20k bounty offer

Fatawu Ibrahim was declared wanted after being captured on video wielding a gun during the clashes, which left two people with gunshot wounds. His arrest follows weeks of a manhunt and public appeals by the police for information that could lead to his capture. He is now in police custody and will be brought before the court in the coming days to face charges related to the violence.
The Ghana Police Service has arrested Fatawu Ibrahim, also known as "Fatau Motorway," following violent disturbances between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Mamobi, Accra, on 13th October 2024.
The police, as part of their efforts to bring the suspect to justice, had earlier offered a GH₵ 20,000 reward for anyone with credible information leading to his arrest. They also released images of the suspect and sought public cooperation in locating him and other individuals involved in the clashes. This reward formed part of an intelligence-led investigation aimed at identifying and apprehending those responsible for the unrest.
The violent confrontation on 13th October heightened tensions in the Mamobi area, particularly as the 2024 general election approaches. A total of nine people were injured in the clashes.
The police have since restored calm in the area and are continuing investigations to ensure that all individuals involved are brought to justice. In addition to Fatawu Ibrahim’s arrest, one other person has already been detained.