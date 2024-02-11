ADVERTISEMENT
Police begin probe into death of ‘Jirapa Dubai’ owner, one suspect arrested

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Police Service has commenced a thorough investigation into the untimely death of Mr. Eric Johnson, CEO of Cossy Hill Hotel, widely known as 'Jirapa Dubai,' situated in Jirapa within the Upper West Region.

Royal CozyHills Hotel

The CEO was tragically discovered lifeless in a pool of blood in one of the hotel rooms on February 11, 2024.

Responding promptly to the incident, the Regional Crime Scene Management Team conducted an initial visit to the location to gather essential evidence.

In connection with the ongoing investigation, law enforcement authorities have taken one individual into custody for further questioning.

In a bid to ensure a comprehensive and meticulous inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Johnson's death, the Inspector-General of Police has dispatched a team of investigators and experts led by the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), this team will collaborate closely with the Upper West Regional Police Command.

