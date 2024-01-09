Police deployment for Christmas was top-notch - Kwame Adinkra hails IGP

"By enforcing traffic regulations more strictly, I believe many lives have been saved from unnecessary tragedies," the celebrated Journalist stated in an Open Letter to the IGP.

Kwame Adinkra added: "Dr. Dampare, it is through effective strategies like yours that we can make significant progress towards building a safer society for all Ghanaians. Your efforts have not only saved lives but have also helped restore faith in the police among citizens, who often fear for their security during these festive periods."

He commended the IGP for ensuring a peaceful and safe atmosphere across the country during the Christmas festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On behalf of all concerned citizens who enjoyed a peaceful Christmas season due to your extraordinary efforts, I once again extend my heartfelt congratulations!