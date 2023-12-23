Focusing initially on the Kumasi Metropolitan area in the Ashanti Region, the police have ramped up patrols with an array of vehicles, including motorbikes and horses, to ensure heightened visibility.
Police fortify nationwide security with multi-pronged approach for Christmas vigilance
The Ghana Police Service has launched an extensive plan to intensify security measures not only during the festive season but also well into the future.
Recommended articles
The move comes as part of a broader effort to create a secure environment for residents and safeguard their properties throughout the Yuletide.
The deployment showcases a commitment to proactive law enforcement and crime prevention during a time traditionally associated with increased criminal activity.
The Police administration’s strategy involves the systematic rollout of motorbike, horse, and K9 Unit patrols across the entire country. This approach is designed to extend police coverage region by region, leaving no corner of the nation untouched by the increased police presence.
The utilization of motorbikes, horses, and trained police dogs adds versatility to law enforcement efforts, enabling swift responses and enhanced surveillance capabilities.
With an emphasis on community engagement, these patrols aim not only to deter criminal activities but also to foster a sense of security among the general public.
The visible police presence is expected to reassure citizens and serve as a deterrent against potential wrongdoers.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh