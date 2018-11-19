news

A Police constable at a duty checkpoint at the Moree tollbooth in the Central Region has injured a woman as he fired into a vehicle because a driver refused to pay a road toll of 5 pesewas.

An eyewitness told Accra-based Citi FM that the driver of the private car who failed to pay the road toll did not do so intentionally.

He said that the driver who was travelling from Cape Coast to Accra, received an emergency call from his boss at work when he got to the Moree tollbooth. In answering the call he forgot to pat the 50 pesewas toll.

READ ALSO: Kaneshie building collapses: one feared trapped

In a bid to stop the driver, the Police Constable fired at the saloon car injuring one woman in the process.

Confirming the incident, the Central Regional Police Commander DSP Irene Oppong, told Accra-based Citi FM that they had a distress call at about 8 pm yesterday from Police Officers at the Moree tollbooth of a constable firing shots at a saloon car at the Moree tollbooth although she didn’t admit the reasons behind the shots.

She also indicated that a woman in the saloon car sustained gunshot injuries and has been sent to the Interbetin hospital in Cape Coast for treatment.

READ ALSO: 7 alleged armed robbers killed in Kumasi were innocent - Report

“The Police is yet to commence investigations into the matter” adding that the Police is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

“We will address the issues at the right time,” she said.

She, however, indicated that the Police Constable (name withheld), has been invited for questioning to ascertain the reasons behind the shots.