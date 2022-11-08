RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police Inspector arrested for reckless driving in Accra

Evans Effah

A senior police officer Inspector Entwie Bio has been arrested by the Police for reckless driving.

The Police Inspector's vehicle

The officer was arrested on Monday after he was seen driving in the middle of the road around the airport area in his Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle with registration number GT- 8086-13

He has been processed for court.

The incident comes on the back of the arrest and conviction of Madina lawmaker Francis Sosu for a similar offense last Friday, November 4.

The MP was made to pay a fine by the court

The Police Administration has mounted a nationwide operation to arrest and prosecute all vehicles that violate road traffic regulations in the country.

According to the police service, the move has become key because of the indiscriminate use of sirens and horns in the various routines in the country.

The police administration says it is determined to by hook or crook deal with all, especially V8 drivers who infringe on road traffic regulations in Ghana through illegal means of applying sirens on the highways.

The police say they would without “fear or favor” arrest and arraign any offender to face the law in a competent court of jurisdiction.

The general public is reminded to respect all road traffic rules.

