The donation is expected to improve the life of the woman who struggles to move around at home and work among performing other activities when it comes to mobility.
Police officer donates wheelchair to 55-year-old physically challenged person
Lance Corporal Simon Ekpeagba Agbeko, a Police officer with the Accra Regional Police Command, who preferred anonymity, has donated mobility aid to a 55-year-old physically challenged woman in Accra.
Lance Corporal Agbeko urged the government and Ghanaians to emulate the benefactor, in order to ameliorate the conditions of those living with disabilities.
He is an officer who has devoted himself and donates pair of crutches to the physically challenged persons on the street of Accra, as one of his endeavours to help the needy in society.
The mark of Simon Agbeko is how he keeps giving to the people who really need the help consistently over a period of time.
He has, however, decided to contribute his quota to the development of the country by helping to change the world by donating from his pocket.
He stated that his dream is to be able to revamp the society where people with disability would be taken care of and educated.
