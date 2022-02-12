Police officer donates wheelchair to 55-year-old physically challenged person

Lance Corporal Agbeko urged the government and Ghanaians to emulate the benefactor, in order to ameliorate the conditions of those living with disabilities.

He is an officer who has devoted himself and donates pair of crutches to the physically challenged persons on the street of Accra, as one of his endeavours to help the needy in society.

The mark of Simon Agbeko is how he keeps giving to the people who really need the help consistently over a period of time.

He has, however, decided to contribute his quota to the development of the country by helping to change the world by donating from his pocket.