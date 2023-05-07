In a letter, a team of clinical psychologists has also been deployed to the Western Regional Police Command to offer psycho-social support to the personnel of the Command following the tragic loss of their colleague.
Police psychologist assigned to family of late Constable
George Akufo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police has assigned a Police clinical psychologist to the family of the late constable who was shot dead by an Assistant Superintendent of Police following an argument to support them through these tough times
Meanwhile, the Police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the Police Constable in the Western North Region on 5th May 2023.
The Constable was allegedly shot by an ASP of the Western North Regional Police Command when they were returning from an operation Friday evening.
The body of the deceased officer has been deposited at the Sefwi Wiawso Government Hospital morgue while ASP Frank Nsiah has been detained at the Sefwi Bekwai Police Station for further investigations.
