A viral video of the robbery attack shows the woman was attacked in her vehicle while in traffic at Caprice, near Kokomlemle.
Police pursue Caprice robbery suspects
The police are pursuing a gang of armed robbers who attacked and shot a Chinese businesswoman at Caprice in Accra on Friday, December 9, 2022, after trailing her from the West Hills mall.
Pulse Ghana
The victim was shot in the hand and her vehicle’s rear door glass was also destroyed, the robbers also made away with some unspecified amount of money.
The victim is said to be in stable condition and receiving medical attention at the 37 Military Hospital.
According to the police, Special intelligence and operations teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the suspects involved to face justice.
