The escapee, a Nigerian citizen called Simon Okafor Chukudi left the his home after being told of his status by health officials on Monday.

Upper West Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, speaking to Joynews revealed that Simon who was supposed to be transported to the regional isolation centre by health authorities, disappeared from his residence at Wapaani, a suburb of Wa, shortly after receiving information that he had tested positive.

“Five out of the new cases were people who came from abroad, including one Nigerian and one person from the Western region.”

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu

“But unfortunately for us, one of our confirmed cases cannot be traced. Having given him feedback on his test results, it has been very difficult to reach him,” Dr Afreh added.

“For almost 48 hours now, it has been difficult to reach him,” he stated.

Police have since dispatched a search party to hunt for the Nigerian.

According to Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko, the team is hopeful Chukudi will be found soon.