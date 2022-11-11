Presby Church declares 3-day fasting and prayers against economic hardship

In a statement, it said they remain hopeful that the Lord will step in and put an end to these difficulties.

The statement issued on Thursday, November 10, 2022, indicated that in light of this the Moderator of the General Assembly, with the support of the General Assembly Council, has declared a three-day fasting and prayer from 28th to 30th November 2022 to fervently intercede for the wellbeing of Ghanaians.

"We encourage all congregations to set aside these days to pray for the nation."

Earlier, the Church of Pentecost declared a 3-day fasting and prayer across the country to seek God's intervention.

A circular dated Saturday, November 5, 2022, has directed all assemblies of the church to make room for fasting and prayer while ensuring it does not interfere with their regular programmes.

"We should also pray for wisdom for our leaders to find immediate solutions to these challenges," the circular signed by Chairman of COP Apostle Eric Nyamekye said.

Pulse Ghana

The fasting and prayer which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 10, and end on Sunday, November 13, 2022, is aimed at interceding for Ghana and the global community in these challenging times.