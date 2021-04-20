RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

President Akufo-Addo cuts sod for 20 houses for appeal court judges

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of twenty town houses for Court of Appeal Judges in Kumasi.

Nana Addo cuts sod in Kumasi

Pulse Ghana

When completed, the houses will serve as the permanent residence of the judges in the northern part of the country.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, the President said: "This will serve as permanent residences for Court of Appeal Judges based in Kumasi, who will be mandated to handle cases in the northern part of the country,”

Nana Addo and Asantehene
Nana Addo and Asantehene Pulse Ghana

“Once completed, it will mean that appeals from Upper West, Upper East, Savannah, North East, Northern, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North and Ashanti Regions will be conveniently heard within a much shorter period,” he added.

Present at the ceremony was the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

