President Akufo Addo extends season greetings to Ghanaians

The celebration of Christmas provides us with an opportunity once again, to reaffirm our faith, hope, and trust in almighty God and his only begotten son Jesus Christ. Imbibe in us a deeper appreciation of hope in times of adversity and triumph over uncertainty.

Christ was born to reconcile man to God and demands of us his children, to love the Lord our God with all hearts with all our souls, and all our minds and love our neighbors as ourselves. The cardinal principles of Christianity- charity, faith, humility, love, and reconciliation should guide us in this festive season and beyond.

Fellow Ghanaians, I am particularly glad that our nation has turned the corner following three difficult years, we and indeed, the world have faced. Inflation is being reigned in, we are experiencing a relatively stable exchange rate, and growth in our economy is rebounding.

We continue to attract investments, domestic and foreign, reinforcing our opposition as the gateway to Africa and we remain a beacon of democracy, peace, and stability in Africa. The country is not yet completely out of the woods, but there is a growing confidence that with hard work and determination, Ghana will make it and collectively, we will secure our future.

In this period, as we open our country up to the thousands and thousands of visitors who are celebrating Christmas with us- December in GH, now being a global event, I appeal to you, to exhibit at all times, the proverbial Ghanaian hospitality for which we are famed. Let us leave a positive lasting impression on them, which will help ensure that our country’s tourism potential is enhanced for the benefit of our nation’s socioeconomic and cultural growth.

Next year is an important year in our democratic journey. We will hold on 7th December 2024, the 9th general election in the history of the Fourth Republic, which has witnessed the longest period of stable constitutional governance in our entire history. We all must conduct ourselves in such a manner that we have a free fair and transparent election that will enable the Ghanaian people to choose in peace and serenity, the person and persons who manage their affairs on their behalf for the next four years.

I am confident that yet again, Ghanaians will rise to the occasion and reinforce the status of Ghana as the bastion of democracy on the African continent. For my part, I will always be grateful to almighty God and to you the Ghanaian people for allowing me to serve you. I remain committed to the mandate you freely gave me. I will use the last year of my stay in office, to do all in my power to continue to help create a free and prosperous nation of opportunities where every Ghanaian child, no matter the circumstances of his or her birth has a fair chance to strive for a happy and dignified life and realize his or her aspirations.

Where we can unleash the sense of enterprise, creativity, and innovation of the Ghanaian people so that together, we can build a progressive, prosperous Ghana whose citizens live in harmony and security in fulfillment of the dreams of the Founding Fathers of the nation.

Let us all celebrate the season safely and responsibly and remember to help those who are less fortunate than ourselves. Let each one of us, do our bit to help feed those who are hungry and offer comfort to those in need. Let us take the time to gather, love, listen, and learn from each other and to remember that with the help of God, we can overcome any challenge, and achieve any future of which we can dream.

