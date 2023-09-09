ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Prez, Akufo Addo commissions first oil from Jubilee South East oil field project

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Friday, September 8, 2023, President Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned the first oil production from the Jubilee South East (JSE) Project, a collaborative effort involving Tullow, the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), Kosmos Energy, Jubilee Oil Holdings Limited, and Petro SA.

Jubilee-South-East-Oil-Field-Project-2
Jubilee-South-East-Oil-Field-Project-2
Jubilee-South-East-Oil-Field-Project-1
Jubilee-South-East-Oil-Field-Project-1 Pulse Ghana

Recommended articles

President Akufo-Addo highlighted that the success of the South East Project is in alignment with the broader Jubilee field plan, aimed at increasing oil production from the field's eastern side.

The project, which involved a collective investment of approximately US$1 billion, is part of Ghana's efforts to maintain production levels above 100,000 barrels of oil per day from the Jubilee field by the end of the year.

The Jubilee field is estimated to contain around 300 million barrels of oil, further bolstering confidence in potential prospects across the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President also emphasized the government's determination to attract more investments from partners in the TEN field project and also noted that the expansion of the TEN field, which includes significant gas reserves, is crucial for Ghana's natural gas production and the stability of the country's power sector in the coming years.

Jubilee-South-East-Oil-Field-Project-8
Jubilee-South-East-Oil-Field-Project-8 Pulse Ghana
Jubilee-South-East-Oil-Field-Project-6
Jubilee-South-East-Oil-Field-Project-6 Pulse Ghana

Acknowledging discussions about the use of domestic natural gas to support the nation's power sector, President Akufo-Addo expressed the government's commitment to expedite discussions and reach mutually acceptable terms for a combined gas sales agreement between Tullow, its Joint Venture Partners, and the government.

Such an agreement would contribute to increased success and revenue generation in the sector, promote the utilization of natural gas for domestic purposes, and stimulate the growth of related industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This move is seen as vital in meeting approximately half of Ghana's power generation needs.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Road Works ONgoing

Accra-Tema motorway: Construction ongoing, take note of road diversions - Ministry of Road to motorist

Mechanic

University of Ghana Political Science graduate turns mechanic after years of being jobless

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its Voting Phase

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its Voting Phase

Asiedu Nketiah

All the red lines for a coup in Ghana have been crossed – Asiedu Nketia