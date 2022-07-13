Privileges Committee defers decision on Adwoa Safo to Parliament

The committee in a 15-12 majority decision determined that the excuse from Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey is tenable and thus, they should not lose their seats.

As regards Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Committee could not reach a decision on her because she did not honour their invitation, either in person or via the video conference option provided.

They, therefore, left the determination of the fate of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo to the entire plenary.

In a recent interview, Adwoa Safo said she is not aware that he has been summoned to appear before the Committee.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Accra based Joy FM, she said she hasn’t been served of any notice.

Pulse Ghana

“I am not aware such a thing has been given to me. I am just hearing it from you. As we speak, I don’t know that I have been invited.”

“I have to be served,” she added.

Adwoa Safo explained that she is currently taking care of her unwell son and has to ensure all is settled before she resumes her duties as an MP and a Gender Minister.

Based on this, the Chairman of the committee, Joseph Osei Owusu directed that the summons be published publicly as the Member of Parliament has been unreachable.