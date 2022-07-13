The Committee, which met to decide the fate of Hon. Safo and two other lawmakers for absenting themselves from Parliament without permission came out with its report today.
Privileges Committee defers decision on Adwoa Safo to Parliament
The Privileges Committee of Parliament has deferred its decision on the embattled Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.
The committee in a 15-12 majority decision determined that the excuse from Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey is tenable and thus, they should not lose their seats.
As regards Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Committee could not reach a decision on her because she did not honour their invitation, either in person or via the video conference option provided.
They, therefore, left the determination of the fate of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo to the entire plenary.
In a recent interview, Adwoa Safo said she is not aware that he has been summoned to appear before the Committee.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Accra based Joy FM, she said she hasn’t been served of any notice.
“I am not aware such a thing has been given to me. I am just hearing it from you. As we speak, I don’t know that I have been invited.”
“I have to be served,” she added.
Adwoa Safo explained that she is currently taking care of her unwell son and has to ensure all is settled before she resumes her duties as an MP and a Gender Minister.
Based on this, the Chairman of the committee, Joseph Osei Owusu directed that the summons be published publicly as the Member of Parliament has been unreachable.
“The Chairman of the Privileges Committee has directed that summons to the Hon. Member for Dome Kwabenya to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament on 6th July 2022 at 12:00 noon at Parliament House, New Administration Block, Committee Room 1, 2 & 3 pursuant to Article 103 (6) of the Constitution and Order 205 of the Standing Orders of Parliament be published in all relevant media. This comes after all attempts to reach the Honourable Member by the Committee failed,” a statement from the Parliamentary Service said.
