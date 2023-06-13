Promoting Equitable Access to ICT Infrastructure and Connectivity: Insights from EdTech Monday (May Edition)

To kick off the conversation, Mr. Quao posed a pivotal question: What parameters define access to ICT, and how has Ghana progressed in bridging the gaps in quality ICT infrastructure?

In response, Tyrone Adu-Mfum explained that while urban areas such as Kumasi and Accra benefit from a higher availability of ICT infrastructure, rural communities face challenges due to the lack of affordable internet infrastructure. This digital divide results in a digital literacy and skills gap across the country.

Freda Yawson emphasized the significance of policies supporting ICT infrastructure in Ghana to enhance its accessibility. She noted, "Thankfully, Ghana has more than 11 policies and strategies centered around data and infrastructure, and we have three institutions that oversee these strategies. We have a good eco-system for digital infrastructure, but the question is: how can we get it to be affordable?”

The panelists also highlighted the importance of inclusion and equity in ICT infrastructure throughout the country. Najeh Safi suggested, “To foster or ensure inclusion and equity in access to ICT, I would advise that we make more policies that include the needs of the less privileged, girls, non literate adults, and talented out of school children in rural communities. We should also enforce policies that will reduce the cost of internet access, including devices and data.”

Dario Bianchi advised on how policy inclusion can ensure large-scale access to ICT infrastructure. He stated, “I think partnership is very important, so we have to first of all work with the community to understand what the needs of the community are, which players are active in the community, and how they can bring their assets or skills so that we can see how to break the data divide. We also need to work closely with government institutions such as the Ministry of Communications to ensure that more people in Ghana can enjoy their digital experience”.

The insightful discussions during this edition of EdTech Monday shed light on the importance of widening access to ICT infrastructure and connectivity in Ghana, and across Africa. The speakers' expertise underscored the need for comprehensive policies, inclusive strategies, and collaborative efforts to ensure equitable access and bridge the digital divide across the continent.

About EDTech Monday

EdTech Monday is an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation's Regional Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning ICT, and MEST Africa. The technology-focused show aims to bridge the gap in access to quality education and advance the integration of technology in education policies and practices across the continent. It supports the Young

