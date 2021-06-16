RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Fake pastors like prophet Nigel Gaisie are thieves - Kofi Akpaloo

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has advised Ghanaians to be cautious of their involvement with Prophet Nigel Gaisie and his associates.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie
Prophet Nigel Gaisie Pulse Ghana

He said the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel and his associates are thieves.

Recommended articles

Kofi Akpaloo disclosed that he was very surprised to see Prophet Nigel Gaisie was praying for thieves in his church so that when they go for armed robbery operations they will not be arrested.

Kofi Akpaloo
Kofi Akpaloo Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said "Prophet Nigel Gaisie is a thief he is not a man of God no man of God will pray for thieves to be successful in the armed robbery operation."

"I don't understand why some Ghanaians would be associating themselves with fake pastors like Nigel Gaisie," he added.

Watch the video below:

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel

CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV)

Wife of dollar-flaunting driver of GNPC boss reportedly shot dead

Nana Prempeh

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

“Everybody should run” – Young Ghanaians warn as they boldly display various guns

'Behave yourselves,' Buhari blames young #EndSARS protesters for scaring investors away

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]