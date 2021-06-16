Fake pastors like prophet Nigel Gaisie are thieves - Kofi Akpaloo

He said the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel and his associates are thieves.
The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has advised Ghanaians to be cautious of their involvement with Prophet Nigel Gaisie and his associates.
Kofi Akpaloo disclosed that he was very surprised to see Prophet Nigel Gaisie was praying for thieves in his church so that when they go for armed robbery operations they will not be arrested.
Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said "Prophet Nigel Gaisie is a thief he is not a man of God no man of God will pray for thieves to be successful in the armed robbery operation."
"I don't understand why some Ghanaians would be associating themselves with fake pastors like Nigel Gaisie," he added.
Watch the video below:
