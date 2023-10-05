ADVERTISEMENT
Prophet Oduro warns parliament: 2024 Elections at risk if IGP Dampare is touched

Evans Effah

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the Founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministries, has issued a stern warning to Parliament against any potential removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries

Prophet Oduro emphasized that any attempt to oust the IGP from office could have dire consequences, potentially impacting the integrity of the 2024 polls.

In a recent sermon, he cautioned Parliament against recommending the removal or taking any adverse action against Dampare.

"Now let me use this opportunity to tell the inquiry and the Parliament of Ghana, don't make a mistake to remove Doctor (IGP) or make a recommendation to the president of Ghana to remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

"That will be your worst mistake ever...you know when President Mahama was the president and when he removed those three boys from prison. When he pardoned them, I said this would cost the president his election and it did.

"I am telling the president of Ghana if Parliament should make a recommendation because we are gravitating towards the point that Akuffo Dampare should be replaced as Inspector General of Police. You would have tinted the integrity, veracity, and authenticity of the next election," he said.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare recently appeared before a parliamentary committee probing an alleged leaked audio involving an ouster plot by some top police officers and former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Bugri Naabu.

The audio outlines a backdoor plot to remove Dampare from his position and contained several allegations against him.

