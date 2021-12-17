Pull down all billboards of me in Kumasi - Joe Ghartey directs supporters

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah had earlier directed persons aspiring for several leadership positions in the party, who have erected billboards within the greater Kumasi area, to remove them by midnight on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

It is based on this the aspiring flagbearer admonished his team to adhere to the directives.

“A special team in Kumasi is ensuring that all billboards erected for me, are brought down in obedience to the decision of the Steering Committee of the Party that all Presidential Aspirants should ensure that they have no billboards within Greater Kumasi," Joe Ghartey affirmed.

“I appeal to all who support me to strictly adhere to the directives. No T-Shirts, banners or any such promotional items in my name or bearing my pictures should be brought within Greater Kumasi," the MP for KetanEssikadon told Kessbenonline.com.

Billboards, posters, and banners of persons seeking to contest key positions in the party have been asked to be removed ahead of the conference.