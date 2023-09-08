Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Pulse and Jameson host nominees to a fun night out

The night kicked off with some feel-good music as familiar faces shared good moments together. As the nominees trooped into the Garage Lounge and Bar, the hype moved up some notches with Ghana’s favourite hype man Kojo Manuel on board to turn up the heat like he does effortlessly. Jameson Ghana was on board for the night, serving the audience as they partied the night away.

One highlight of the night was the magazine-style photo booth which made guests the stars that they really are, putting them on the cover of the Pulse Influencer Awards star box.

Ghanaian influencers, content creators and nominees including SikaOfficial, Chidera David, Amishika, Made In Ghana, Enil Art, Time GH, Kula GH, Celebrity Blogger, I Am Almed, among others, were at Garage to have fun.

The influencers and guests were also treated to a surprise guest appearance from Nigerian musician WurlD who was passing through.

The night ended with the official unveiling of the Pulse Influencer Awards plaque led by the Managing Director of Pulse Ghana, Colette Amaeshi, supported by Jameson's Brand Ambassador for Ghana and Cameroon, Bren Gonouya, 2023 juror Cyril-Alex Gockel (C-Real), Head of Influencer and Contributor Engagement of Pulse Ghana, Nunya Kpeme-Boampong, Director of Content for Pulse Ghana, Kwame Boakye and Director of Sales and Strategy, Eli Daniel-Wilson.

The main event of the Pulse Influencer Awards will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Nominees for the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards were announced Monday, September 4, 2023, also kicking off the public voting phase. Voting will be open until September 21, 2023. To vote for your favourite influencer, log on to pulse.com.gh or click HERE.

About the Pulse Influencer Awards

The Pulse Influencer Awards has been set up to recognise and highlight bright lights on the influencer space in Africa who are building active communities around their niche or craft.

The African media landscape, like the rest of the world, is changing quickly. Digital media is the new mainstream, and as such, the role of influencers in driving this change cannot be overemphasised. This initiative is aimed primarily at engaging the influencer communities, highlighting the most consistent and impactful creators and ultimately also helping to strengthen the growth of digital media across Africa.

