Though the mortality rate of the pandemic in Ghana isn't as grave as that of Western countries, this calamity was complemented by the annual rain deaths that strikes the country.

With what has become a perennial ritual, this 'unusual' year was no exception when the rains came down. It caused massive havoc to properties and human lives as well.

We, at Pulse Ghana, took a look at 4 devastating floods that hit the country this year.

1 . A 6-hour rainfall hit the capital city Accra on October 10. Adabraka Sahara-Odawna was one of many areas badly devastated by the floods.

Assemblyman of the area, Hendrich Noble Kinnah proffered that the occurrence had rendered his people helpless as they have been forced to scatter.

He asserted that the area began to flood after some parts of Old Fadama, a suburb close-by which was originally a stream was filled up and buildings put up there.

Mr Noble Kinnah further noted that the action had created the flood waters from the rains to shift to their side of town, making it impossible to flow into the sea.

Floods in Ghana

"Go and see Old Fadama, whether that place is flooded or not. It’s just like a stream moving and you decide to block one side… definitely one side will be submerged, because the water cannot flow into the sea", he lamented.

2 . A heavy rainfall in October left commuters and drivers on the Mallam-Kasoa stretch stranded.

Several parts of the road was taken over by floods from both sides and more water kept gushing in.

Lectures suspended at UCC over floods

3 . Four people died in the North East Region in September when heavy rains coupled with the spilling of the Bagre Dam caused floods.

Two fatalities occurred in weather-related incidents in Bunkpurugu district whilst two others died in East Mamprusi and West Mamprusi districts. Communities across Mamprugu and Moaduru districts remain largely inaccessible and disruption has been reported in Chereponi district following the collapse of the Adali bridge.

Accra floods

4 . Overnight rains on June 8 caused one death and several destruction of properties in Accra.

According to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), one person died in the Odawna area after being electrocuted in the water in an attempt to protect his properties from being swept away.

Noel Nunoo, a local student, said waters had washed away many of his valuables. He urged the government to visit the affected area and assist the victims in seeking shelter.

"We managed to put our children on our back and found our way through the flood to come outside," said Ama Kuranchie, a Taifa resident. "We have been standing there for more than four hours, and even now, we have nowhere to sleep."