Pupils in Adaklu get ultramodern ICT lab to develop skills

Advising the pupils in the town during the inauguration of the lab, Board member of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Michael Cobblah, has advised pupils in Adaklu urged them to utilize the ultramodern computer centre to enhance their skills.

Mr. Cobblah said this when speaking at the handing over ceremony held by Vodafone Ghana foundation to present the new ICT facility to Adaklu Ahunda Kpodzi.

According to him, the new ICT facility is one of “four projects”implemented by the foundation through its “Kindred Month”programme aimed at “boosting education.”

“Proficiency in ICT is now regarded as an important basic skill; it is a basic structure for information and knowledge. I hope and believe that the lab will contribute to ICT teaching and learning in the schools around this community,” he said.

He further urged pupils in the community to utilize the new computer lab to gain practical know-how on the basics of computer and ICT. “It’s up to you to take advantage of it andimprove your ICT skills,” he admonished.

On his part, acting Headmaster of the school, Michael Amenyui, concurred, intimating that without knowledge in ICT, the 21st-century school pupil is in the wilderness and his or her future isbleak.

“This facility will thus go a long way to help pupils of AdakluAhunda Basic School excel in their ICT exams, and in the future, work in technology companies like Vodafone Ghana,” he encouraged.

While pledging his readiness to accommodate pupils from other schools in the community and beyond, Mr. Amenyui encouraged the pupils to make maximum use of the facility.

Overall, after painting the centre, the foundation installed a Wi-Fi router, 15 sets of brand-new desktop computers, seven computer monitors to supplement other accessories, ten pieces of furniture, and a white board.