Railway Development Authority denies 12 modern trains procurement, confirms only 2 acquired

Earlier reports suggested that the state had secured 12 trains for the Ghana Railways Company, intended to operate on both regional and long-distance lines.

Dismissing these claims, Yaw Owusu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority, confirmed in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM that the actual number is limited to two passenger coaches.

The acquired trains are scheduled to undergo testing on the Tema-Mpakadan Railway line, a project nearing completion, with approximately 98% of the work finished. The commissioning of this railway line is anticipated in May, marking a significant milestone in Ghana's transportation infrastructure.

Mr. Owusu clarified, stating, "For now, we are trying to test a commission at the Tema-Mpakadan line. It’s about 98 per cent, Tema port all the way to Mpakadan. To be able to commission and test the line, we have ordered two trains from Poland and not 12 trains."

He provided further details on the shipping schedule, noting that the first train is expected to arrive in March after being shipped in the middle of February.

The second train is set to be shipped in May and is anticipated to reach Ghana in August, during the summertime.