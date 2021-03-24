His reaction comes after the Ghana Education Service (GES) called on the authorities of Achimota School to admit two dreadlocked students.

Addressing the press in Accra on Monday, March 22, 2021, Carbonu said Achimota School did not refuse to admit the students but the school only spelled out the rules and regulations of the school to the parent and the student.

He said: "I don't even know why the Rastafarians don't have their own schools, because they've been in this country [Ghana] for a very long time."

"We expect that if you want to be in that school, you obey the rules and regulations. The rules and regulations of an institution are not chosen and picked by individuals, they become standard and ought to be obeyed by anyone who wants to access the school," he added.

Carbonu read out the rules and regulations the student must follow in the school.

"There are people who are born blind, there are people who are born deaf, there are people who are born handicapped, is that not so? Good. Are there not institutions for them?

Rastafarians

"Are there not institutions for all these people?

"The Ga Wulomei will not wear shoes when he is in his white calico, true or not true?

"The Ga Wulumei and the Huno in the Volta Region, the Okomfoo in Ashanti Region, they dress in a particular way is that not so?

"If all these people come to a school and want to manifest their religions what are we going to do? he queried.

Meanwhile, Professor David Millar, a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS), has chastised the management of Achimota School for discriminating and denying admission of two students over their dreadlocks.

He said the authorities have not been fair to the Ghanaian students with dreadlocks who gained admission to the school and questioned why some foreign students with long hair will be admitted.

"You can tell the students to wear their hair but try and keep it neat. It would have been objective and fair if the school had said at their entrance that all those coming to school, cut your hair and enter," Prof Millar said.