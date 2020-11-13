In a statement signed by its president, Dr. Chakib Rammal, the group expressed its "deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Rawlings family, and to the people of Ghana" and stated that the first president of the fourth republic "was a great charismatic figure who shaped Ghana and brought stability to our nation."

"A leader, a champion, and an honorary gentleman whose legacy will forever live in our hearts." it added.

Rawlings died at age 73 after reportedly battling an undisclosed ailment for the last couple of days.

He is reported to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, specifically, the Cardiothoracic Unit.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared a week of national mourning.

“I have directed that all national flags should fly at half-mast for the next seven (7) days in all parts of the country, and have declared seven days of national mourning from Friday, 13th November to Friday, 20th November. In honour of the memory of former President Rawlings, the Vice President and I have suspended our political campaigns for the same period," he announced.