Rawlings unfortunately passed away in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder’s death has sent the nation into a state of mourning, with condolence messages coming in from far and near.

In a post on Twitter, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the wife of Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, consoled the Rawlings family on their loss.

“My dear Nana Konadu, my heartfelt condolences to you and the family, on our nation’s loss,” the First Lady wrote.

Rawlings served as Ghana’s first President in the Fourth Republic after agreeing to return the country to civilian rule in 1992.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has declared a seven-day national mourning in honour of the ex-President.

The President also directed that all national flags fly half-mast within the stipulated mourning period.

“A great tree has fallen, Ghana is poorer for the loss,” a statement from the Presidency said.

“In honour of the memory of former President Rawlings, the Vice President and I have suspended our political campaigns for the same period.”

On Thursday evening, the family of the late Rawlings also met with Akufo-Addo, where it was announced that the late statesman will get a “befitting” state burial.