The students claim at the time of registering, were entitled to direct access to the university’s well-equipped libraries, science and computer labs, Wi-fi, sports fields, among others, which is no more the case, as a result of the pandemic measures.

This plea is led by two petitioners, Kojo Danquah and Sampson Tagbor.

The two lead petitioners are rallying their fellow students to sign the petition to push for the fee refund.

“By providing your details below, you are assisting the petitioners to make a strong case to the university management and relevant stakeholders to consider refunding part of fees paid for the 2019/2020 academic year (specifically, this second semester)”, the petition said.

The students have been having virtual lectures since President Nana Akufo-Addo declared that all schools be closed as part of measures in dealing with the pandemic.